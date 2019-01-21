Brijendra Kala part of Salman's gang in 'Bharat'

Brijendra says he worked closely with Salman in "Bharat" and that he will be seen as a part of the Bollywood superstar's gang working in in the upcoming

"Bharat" is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean "Ode to My Father". It is the journey of a man that starts in 1947 and ends in 2002.

"There is a gang that works in factories in It will show how Salman's character and we struggle to earn money. There are about five to six people in his gang, including Sunil Grover," Brijendra told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"It's an important and the work is good. The character has been written well. I will be mostly seen with Salman. I worked closely with him," he added.

He also had a small role in Salman's "Tubelight".

Among his upcoming films, he has "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", "Pind Daan", filmmaker Anees Bazmee's film and more.

Last December, Brijendra also featured in "Zero", starring Shah Rukh

Talking about benefits of working in a big budget film, the "Qarib Qarib Singlle" said: "They are made on time and release on time. Also, people know about the characters that you are playing and through these big films, I can reach the audience. Some people know me by my face and some by my name. This is only possible when you do a big budget film."

And he hopes that he gets to play "a big role in a big film" someday.

As of now, he is "satisfied" with his "one or two scenes in big films" apart from playing lead roles in small films like "PK Lele a Salesman".

"Every scene that I have done, people remember me...This is my biggest achievement. People have been noticing me since day one," he said.

The "Jab Love Hua" is also open to taking up TV projects, if time permits.

"I don't get time to do TV. You need at least 20 days, but I do a called 'The Aam Aadmi Family'," he shared.

