Guillermo del Toro backs campaign to save horror bookstore

has backed a fundraising effort to help save a horror and fantasy bookstore called Dark Delicacies here.

On Friday, co-owner Del Howison launched a GoFundMe campaign to finance a relocation of the store, which is situated in and is a beloved fixture of the horror scene, reports ew.com.

"On December 3, 1994 my wife, Sue, and I opened Dark Delicacies, the original all-horror independent book and gift store in the United States," Howison wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Located in Burbank, California, we soon became recognized as the 'home of horror.' We are known, not just locally, but around the world for our weekly signings and events where fans are able to mingle with their favourite writers, directors, actors, composers, among so many others...

"Unfortunately, like so many other places, the landscape in is changing. Rents have skyrocketed, and many of the unique stores that put the area on the map have been forced to move or close their doors altogether... With our lease up in May, and I thought it was the end of our brick and mortar store.

Howison said that he was "heartbroken".

"We resigned ourselves to the fact that we would be forced to close, just shy of our 25th anniversary. We were heartbroken. Then, a storefront around the corner became available. A possible new location, coupled with all the people who wrote and stopped by asking us to stay in business, made and I realize we weren't ready to go quietly into the night.

"Our escalating rent over the last few years created an enormous financial strain. Some days we were just happy to be able to keep our lights on. Moves are expensive and this one is no exception. So, we are asking for a little help in making a resurrection possible.

Anything you can give to help keep the crypt open will be greatly appreciated. We know times are tough, so if you can't, don't sweat it. Promise to still venture on in. After all you're 'one of us'."

The "The Shape of Water" filmmaker re-tweeted the fundraising page.

"Horror lovers- help Dark Delicacies! Please retweet and support!"

The campaign has also been backed by Joe Lynch, Heather Wixson, and

