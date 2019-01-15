Burglars steal CCTV equipment from bank in J&K

Burglars stole CCTV equipment from a in and Kashmir's district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at the J&K Bank's Mandi branch.

"After breaking into the branch, burglars managed to de-activate and then steal the CCTV equipment at the branch," the police said.

It was being ascertained whether the burglars looted any cash from the or not.

--IANS

sq/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)