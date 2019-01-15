JUST IN
Burglars steal CCTV equipment from bank in J&K

IANS  |  Jammu 

Burglars stole CCTV surveillance equipment from a bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at the J&K Bank's Mandi branch.

"After breaking into the bank branch, burglars managed to de-activate and then steal the CCTV equipment at the branch," the police said.

It was being ascertained whether the burglars looted any cash from the bank or not.

