Burglars steal CCTV equipment from bank in J&K

Burglars stole CCTV surveillance equipment from a bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night at the J&K Bank's Mandi branch.
"After breaking into the bank branch, burglars managed to de-activate and then steal the CCTV equipment at the branch," the police said.
It was being ascertained whether the burglars looted any cash from the bank or not.
--IANS
sq/ksk/bg
