Court refuses to remand 2 Kodanad Estate robbery accused

In a setback for the government, a court refused to two accused persons who had alleged that was also involved in a robbery case at the Tea Estate.

Late Monday, the magistrate's court refused to and Manoj as it was not satisfied with the grounds on which they were arrested.

The two, who were already on bail, are accused in the robbery-cum-murder that took place in the Estate owned by late J. in April 2017.

On January 11, Samuel Mathews, a former Tehelka journalist, released a video featuring and Manoj linking Palaniswami to the crime.

The next day, Palaniswami said the allegations made against him in a video were totally false and suspected to have been politically backed.

The Police on January 13 arrested and Manoj in and brought them back here.

--IANS

vj/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)