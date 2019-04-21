Campaign ends in 5 LS seats of NE voting in phase III

Campaigning came to an end on Sunday for the remaining four constituencies in and one of Tripura's two parliamentary seats which are going to polls as part of the third phase on Tuesday.

While Assam's Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Barpeta constituencies were slated to go to polls on April 23, the election to East constituency was shifted from April 18 to 23 by the due to law and order problems.

Polling to Assam's other 10 constituencies was held in the first two phases - April 11 and 18, while West saw voting in the first phase.

In Assam's last phase, a total of 7,477,062 voters including 3,661,570 women and 157 of the third gender will seal the fate of 54 candidates in four constituencies, election officials said.

While there are 17 candidates in Guwahati, 15 are in fray in Dhubri, 13 in Barpeta and nine candidates in Kokrajhar.

For the East seat, there are ten candidates in the fray but prominent among them includes CPI-M's Jitendra Choudhury, who had won the seat in 2014, Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman, the daughter of late Tripura Kirit Bikram Kishore Debburman, of the and Rebati Tripura of the ruling

In Guwahati, while ruling BJP has fielded former city Mayor, Oja, has pitted in the prestigious seat. Among the others, there is Upamanyu Hazarika. Very vocal against the BJP-led state government over the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh, he had made the illegal infiltration's threat to the indigenous people of his main poll plank.

In Kokrajhar, prominent candidates are Assam's Pramila Rani Brahma, Congress' Sabda and sitting Lok Sabha and Independent candidate, of the United Peoples' Party-Liberal is also in the fray and is seen as a strong contender.

The Barpeta constituency has former Rajya Sabha MP, Kumar of the (AGP), and of the All United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Das' candidature is supported by the BJP as AGP and BJP is going to polls as part of an alliance.

In Dhubri, the top candidates are sitting and All United Democratic Front Badruddin Ajmal, of the Congress and Zabed Islam of the AGP.

