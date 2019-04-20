BJP writes to EC, refutes claims situation not conducive for polling in Tripura

(BJP) has dismissed the opposition's claim that law and order situation was not conducive for holding polls in East constituency, where the polling was deferred from April 18 to April 23.

In a letter to the on Friday, the BJP stated that a "false picture is being portrayed by the and CPI-M with a view to mislead the Commission by attributing false allegations against the BJP."

The party said that no complaints were lodged with the police or the EC after elections were held in one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the first phase of polls.

"The on April 11 made a public statement that our general reports from all the observers are that it has been free and fair broadly," the letter stated.

The BJP apprised the EC that 82.97 per cent of polling was recorded during the first phase of ongoing when West constituency went to polls on April 11, thereby showing the highest level of enthusiasm among the voters of the state who voted without fear or intimidation, and central forces were adequately deployed.

Accusing the and CPI-M of levelling such allegations, the party said, "Despite these attempts by opposition parties such as CPI-M and to flare communal tensions, they have been unsuccessful. The ruling BJP government has successfully ensured a harmonious co-existence between all groups and communities."

"Therefore, these allegations of a breakdown of law and order against the BJP do not add up and do not fall in sync with the positive track record in governance and administration of the present dispensation," the letter further stated.

The party asserted that very few incidents of violence occurred and in no case, there was any loss of life.

"The BJP stands by its duty to serve the people of Tripura and is committed to ensuring a safe environment for the conduct of free and fair elections. We reiterate our stand that there is no prevailing law and order situation which will harm the conduct of free and fair polls in Tripura," the BJP said.

It further urged the EC to not be misled by a "campaign of lies and misinformation" run at the behest of CPI-M and Congress.

Polling was deferred in Tripura East after the EC said "law and order prevailing in the constituency is not conducive to the holding of free and fair polls."

CPI-M on Friday had urged the election body to conduct re-polling at 464 booths in Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, where the polling took place on April 11.

"It is now established that there were large-scale irregularities. We hope EC will ensure that faith in our democracy is reaffirmed. The re-poll in 464 booths must be done as all voters should be able to exercise their franchise independently, exactly as it should be," Yechury had tweeted.

