Cases filed against 3 women for bogus voting in Kerala

The police on Wednesday registered criminal cases against three women for casting more than one vote at the Pillathara polling booth in Kasargode constituency on April 23.

voted for all its 20 seats on April 23.

The case was registered by station against member M.V.Salina, former member K.P.Sumya and Padmini, all of whom are activists. They have been charged under IPC Sections 171 A,C,D and F for impersonation and bogus voting among others.

An attached to the station, who did not wish to be identified, confirmed to IANS that they have registered criminal cases against the three women. "The case has been registered and a probe into charges of bogus voting will be looked into," said the

Earlier this week, Teeka confirmed that the three women voted twice and asked the returning to register cases against them under various sections of the IPC. Meena also said that Salina would have to resign from the she was a member of and face a probe.

The top brass attacked Meena for being partisan in his decisions. Local on Wednesday told the media that the party would seriously look into the matter as it felt that the had crossed his limits.

"The women will take legal a recourse in the matter and will also file defamation cases against the media that portrayed them in poor light," said Rajesh.

However, candidate from Kasargode said that the CPI-M still insisting on calling multiple voting by the three women an "open vote" was wrong.

"There is nothing called an 'open vote' in the electoral handbook. There is something referred to a 'companion vote' but in the entire polling day video, there is no sight of any person other than these three women who voted.

"If they say it was done for a companion, then where is that companion? Moreover, in such a case, there are forms to be filled, after the electoral ascertains from the person who is unable to cast their vote and requires assistance. This has not happened," said Unnithan.

He added that the Communist Party of (CPI-M) claimed that the Congress-led workers also indulged in bogus voting, but did not given any evidence to support that claim.

--IANS

sg/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)