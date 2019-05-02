Cyclone Fani: PM reviews preparedness; issues directions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for cyclone Fani, which is going to hit Odisha and some other eastern coastal states on Friday, and instructed senior officers of the union government to ensure preventive measures and effective relief and rescue operations.
At the meeting, he directed the senior officers of the central government to maintain close coordination with officers of the affected states, a PMO statement said.
The Prime Minister was briefed on the likely path of the cyclone, and the ongoing precautionary and preparatory measures being undertaken, the statement said.
These include provision of adequate resources, deployment of teams from NDRF and the Armed Forces, arrangements to provide drinking water and standby systems to restore power and telecom services.
"After reviewing the emerging situation, the Prime Minister instructed senior officers of the Union Government to maintain close coordination with officers of the affected States, to ensure preventive measures, and also to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations, as required," it added.
The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the PM, the Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials from the IMD, NDRF, NDMA and PMO.
The cyclone is expected to hit Odisha on Friday evening.
A massive evacuation process is underway in the state ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm. About eight lakh people would be evacuated from low-lying coastal areas to safer places in the state.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appealed people not to panic over the cyclone.
--IANS
akk/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU