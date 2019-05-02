Cyclone Fani: PM reviews preparedness; issues directions

on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for cyclone Fani, which is going to hit Odisha and some other eastern coastal states on Friday, and instructed senior officers of the to ensure preventive measures and effective relief and rescue operations.

At the meeting, he directed the senior officers of the central government to maintain close coordination with officers of the affected states, a statement said.

was briefed on the likely path of the cyclone, and the ongoing precautionary and preparatory measures being undertaken, the statement said.

These include provision of adequate resources, deployment of teams from and the Armed Forces, arrangements to provide drinking water and to restore power and

"After reviewing the emerging situation, instructed senior officers of the to maintain close coordination with officers of the affected States, to ensure preventive measures, and also to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations, as required," it added.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, to the PM, to the PM, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials from the IMD, NDRF, and

The cyclone is expected to hit Odisha on Friday evening.

A massive evacuation process is underway in the state ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm. About eight lakh people would be evacuated from low-lying coastal areas to safer places in the state.

on Thursday appealed people not to panic over the cyclone.

