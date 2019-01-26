Casino busted in a resort, 51 persons including 5 women held for gambling

Police on Friday claimed to have busted an illegal and arrested 51 persons, including five women, for in a resort located in west

"On a tip-off about a illegal casino, teams of Crime Branch raided Le Castle Micasa Resort at GT Karnal road and arrested 51 persons. The organizers had also hired dancers and a DJ for entertainment of the gambler," said of Police

"The Crime Branch team recovered chips valued at Rs 49 lakh and stake money of over Rs 5 lakh and 35 scotch whiskey bottles from the spot," Ranjan said.

"The accused included Love Vashist along with 50 others, majority of them being and residents of and adjoining states. Vashist was hired by main organizers later identified as Mukesh Kumar, Sanjay Aggarwal, and Ajay to run the den. He had earlier worked with a famous in and arranged tours for Sri Lanka," the added.

"The casino was being run in a big hall on the top floor of the resort," he said.

"The organizers used to pick up venues and call their group of gamblers to come and play cards through Liquor was served illegally by women who helped guests in playing cards," he added.

"It was found that the owner of the resort is He had given it on lease to and his partners for Rs. 15.75 lakh per month," he added.

--IANS

sp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)