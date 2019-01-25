CBI casting the net too wide in ICICI-Videocon case: Jaitley

Questioning the in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, Jaitley on Friday blasted the for naming the "who's who of the industry" without concentrating on the "bull's eye".

"There is a fundamental difference between investigative adventurism and professional investigation," Jaitley, who is undergoing medical treatment in the US, wrote in a blog post blaming the for casting the net too wide.

On Thursday, the lodged an FIR against former chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband and industrialist V.N. Dhoot in a Rs 3,250-crore loan involving the and the

The investigating agency said it will also probe several former and current senior executives of the bank, including current Managing Director and of Sandeep Bakshi and of of BRICS K.V. Kamath.

"Sitting thousands of kilometers away, when I read the list of potential targets in the ICICI case, the thought that crossed my mind was again the same - instead of focusing primarily on the target, is a journey to nowhere (or everywhere) being undertaken? If we include the entire who's who of the Industry - with or without evidence - what cause are we serving or actually hurting," the former Finance said.

Jaitley said while adventurism leads to media leaks, ruins reputations and eventually invites strictures and not convictions, professional investigation targets the real accused on the basis of actual and admissible evidences and rules out fanciful presumptions.

"One of the reasons why our conviction rates are poor is that adventurism and megalomania overtake our investigators and professionalism takes the back seat," he wrote.

Other members of the ICICI Bank credit committee who the CBI may investigate include of in Zarin Daruwala, Rajiv Sabharwal, CEO N.S. Kannan and

"My advice to our investigators - Follow the advice of Arjun in the Mahabharat - Just concentrate on the bull's eye," the said.

