CEC meets Kovind, submits names of elected parliamentarians

accompanied by other officials met on Saturday and submitted a copy of the notification which contains the names of members elected to the 17th

Kovind congratulated Arora and Election Commissioners and on the successful completion of the electoral process in the country.

The appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission, its entire staff, other public officials who were involved in management and superintendence of the campaign and polling, and police and security personnel for working tirelessly and diligently in the election.

He appreciated them for upholding the sanctity of the people's ballot and successfully completing a free and fair election.

Kovind also commended hundreds of millions of voters who participated in the election process in such large numbers.

