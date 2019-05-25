Modi elected leader of BJP and NDA parliamentary party

Narendra Modi was on Saturday elected the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party at a function in Parliament's Central Hall.
"I am happy to announce that the BJP parliamentary party has unanimously elected Narendra Modi as its leader," BJP President Amit Shah announced.
Veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal moved a resolution to elect Modi as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party which was supported by Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) cheif Ram Vilas Paswan and other leaders of the NDA.
--IANS
bns/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU