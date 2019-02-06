Ceferin set for re-election as UEFA chief

-
Aleksander Ceferin of Slovenia who has been heading the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) since September 14, 2016 is set to be re-elected at its 43rd Ordinary congress here on Thursday. He is the lone candidate for the post.
The UEFA congress is also expected to approve the video assistant referee (VAR) system for the Champions League starting round of 16.
UEFA officials and representatives of its 55 national federations had started arriving at the Italian capital on Tuesday and were scheduled to meet on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the congress, reports Efe news.
After unveiling of the UEFA annual report, elections of president, executive committee and FIFA council members as well as the new representative of the European Club Association in the UEFA Committee will take place.
With only six days to go before the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, UEFA officials will discuss the use of VAR, which will make its debut at tournament of Europe's elite clubs.
The new system is to be implemented, first time in the continental tourney, starting February 12, when Roma takes on Porto and Manchester United plays Paris Saint Germain.
It has already been introduced in La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, as well as the League Cup, Copa del Rey and the FA Cup.
The UEFA is also expected to name eight members, including at least one woman, for the new executive committee for the next four years.
