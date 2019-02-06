Delhi Cabinet approves Rs 140 crore sports complex at Najafgarh

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave administrative approval and expenditure sanction of Rs 140 crore for the construction of a complex at

The 18.2-acre complex, to be constructed at Kair Village in Najafgarh, will have a certified stadium, a ground matching ICC standards, a pool, a full-fledged gymnasium and other sporting facilities, the government said in a statement.

The complex will also have a synthetic athletic track, a jogging track, a court, a basket ball court and will get an uninterrupted power supply system, it said.

The Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, gave the nod to the proposal of the Directorate of Education, it said.

"This is for the first time that a world class complex is coming up in Delhi," said Kailash Gahlot, Minister for Transport, Revenue and Law and the MLA from

The project will be completed in two phases.

"In the first phase, the field, the canteen and administrative block and the outdoor sport facilities will be completed. The indoor stadium, gymnasium and pool will be added in the second phase. Since it is a district level complex, a sports academy with accommodation will be developed later," the government said.

--IANS

nks/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)