The centre-left (SDP) has narrowly won Finland's general election, with 17.7 per cent of the total votes.

With 99.3 per cent of the ballots counted as of early Monday morning, the SDP, headed by former union leader Antti Rinne, obtained 17.7 per cent of the votes and 40 seats in Parliament, while the anti-immigration - who are also in the opposition - obtained 17.5 per cent of the votes and 39 seats, reports news.

"For the first time since 1999 we are the largest party in Finland," said Rinne, although the fine margin of the SDP's victory means building a coalition could be difficult.

Thus, in a result that may be a harbinger for Europe-wide elections later this year, the nationalist managed to garner more votes than the conservative governing (Kokoomus) headed by Acting Petteri Orpo, which secured 17 per cent of the votes and 38 seats.

The - which is also in the country's governing coalition - headed by outgoing Juha Sipila, appears to be the big loser in the vote, obtaining 13.8 per cent of the votes and 31 seats in Parliament, its worst showing in history.

In the parliament resulting from the 2015 legislative vote, the had held 49 seats after garnering more than 21 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, the is the party that gained the most support - after the SDP - capturing 11.5 per cent of the votes and 20 parliamentary seats, five more than they obtained in 2015.

The also increased its support, garnering 8.2 per cent of the votes, a result that allows them to increase the number of their seats in parliament by four to 16.

The other parties obtaining seats in the new 200-seat Eduskunta - - are the with 4.5 per cent of the votes and 9 seats and the with 3.9 per cent of the votes and 5 seats.

Blue Reform, a party that split off from the Finns Party, received 1 per cent of the votes but did not manage to secure any seats in parliament.

The leftist SDP has not held the post of since 2003. Among the party's key policies are favouring work-related immigration to ensure that the labour force in - whose population is aging - does not stagnate and allowing in a moderate number of refugees from afflicted countries on humanitarian grounds.

The resigned in March citing a failure to achieve social welfare and

approved Sipila's resignation but asked him to continue leading a caretaker government until a new cabinet could be appointed.

More than 1.5 million people - 34.5 per cent of the total - voted in advance of the on Sunday under a system put in place in 1970 to encourage participation.

