Kamala Harris releases tax returns of 15 years

Senator Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, has released 15 years of her tax returns, showing that she and her husband earned almost $1.9 million in 2018, the media reported.

The returns released on Sunday showed most of the adjusted gross income of $1,884,319 in 2018 reported by Harris came from her husband Doug Emhoff's earnings as a lawyer, reports Post.

Harris reported $157,352 in salary and $320,125 in net profit from the memoir she released before announcing her campaign.

The returns covered every year that Harris, a former of and of San Francisco, has served in elective office.

Harris and Emhoff have filed jointly since they were married in 2014. Emhoff has reported more than $1 million in income in every year since, and the couple has paid more than $2 million combined in federal taxes.

Harris's income has been relatively consistent since she began serving as San Francisco's top in 2004, then as from 2011 until 2017, the year she joined the US

She joins Senators Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar, as well as Jay Inslee, in making tax returns public as part of their Democratic presidential campaigns.

Warren has released 11 years of her returns, Gillibrand and Klobuchar 12.

Harris's household income places her in the upper tier of candidates who have shared their returns so far, Post reported.

Warren's 2018 returns revealed roughly $900,000 in combined income for her and her husband. Gillibrand's filing included her $167,000 salary and $50,000 in book proceeds. Klobuchar released her tax returns through 2017, and reported less than $300,000 in combined income for her and her husband that year. Inslee's 2018 return reported an adjusted gross income of $202,912.

Former Senator also has vowed to release his tax returns by Monday.

Senator Cory Booker, former and South Bend, are yet to release their financial documents.

--IANS

ksk

