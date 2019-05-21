CFI felicitates HMSI for supporting Indian cyclists

-
The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) here on Tuesday felicitated Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) for supporting young Indian cyclists representing India.
The HMSI had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the CFI in May 2017 to support the Indian cyclists at global level.
In last two years, Honda has provided equipment, including static trainer, motorised, disc wheel cycles and foreign training support. With its support, 18 Indian cyclists are making the country proud in the World Premiere Cycling Championships.
Starting 2019 on a thumping note, the Indian cycling team, led by Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh and Alban Esow, topped the medals tally with four gold, as many silver and two bronze medals at 26th Junior Asian Track Cycling Championship in Jakarta (Indonesia).
Represented by Mayuri Lute, Manjeet Singh and Apolonious, team India secured first place in medals tally by bagging 6 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals at Track Asia Cup in September 2018. Alban Esow won the first silver medal for India in the World Junior Cycling Championships at Aigle in August 2018.
The ceremony was attended by Senior CFI Vice-President Manjit Singh, CFI Secretary General Onkar Singh, HMSI Director (General & Corporate Affairs) Harbhajan Singh and HMSI Deputy General Manager Sharad Pradhan.
Speaking on the occasion, Harbhajan Singh said, "We would like to thank the CFI for recognising Honda's initiatives towards supporting young professional cyclists. It gives us immense pleasure that with our support Alban Esow became No. 1 cyclists in the world and fulfilled the hopes of fans across India."
"As per our corporate social responsibility, we will continue to support the culture of sports in the country," he said.
