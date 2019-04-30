Chennai Metro Rail restores normal services

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Chennai 

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd on Tuesday said its two employees made the automatic signal system to malfunction on Monday evening.

Apologising to commuters for the inconvenience caused, Chennai Metro Rail said all its services have been restored.

Employees of Chennai Metro Rail are protesting against the dismissal of eight staff members.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 15:42 IST

