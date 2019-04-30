SC asks Centre to reply, sets Rafale date for May 6

-
ALSO READ
SC to hear review petition on its Rafale judgement today
Rafale: SC dismisses Centre's objection claiming privilege over docs by petitioners to seek review
Dassault Aviation welcomes SC ruling on Rafale deal
Rafale deal: Defence procurement processes broadly followed, says SC
SC allows open court hearing on Rafale review petition
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to file its reply on the Rafale review petition by Saturday and fixed the hearing for May 6.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kaul and K.M. Joseph gave the direction after the Centre sought adjournment of hearing in the Rafale review petitions.
The Attorney General though said the Centre needed at least four weeks to file reply to the new documents filed by the petitioners.
--IANS
ss/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU