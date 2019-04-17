Chennai win toss, opt to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in skipper Suresh Raina won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.
CSK's regular skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was forced to miss the match due to a back injury. The visitors have made two changes with Dhoni and Mitchell Santner being replaced by Sam Billings and Karn Sharma.
On the other hand for SRH, Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaz Nadeem have come for Abhishek Sharma and Ricky Bhui in the playing eleven.
Playing XI:
Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed
--IANS
kk/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
