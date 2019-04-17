Chennai win toss, opt to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

(CSK) stand-in won the toss and opted to bat against (SRH) in the (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Wednesday.

CSK's regular was forced to miss the match due to a back The visitors have made two changes with Dhoni and being replaced by and

On the other hand for SRH, and have come for and in the playing eleven.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed

--IANS

kk/

