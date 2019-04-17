East Bengal hand contract extension to Lalrindika

City football giants East Bengal on Wednesday handed attacking Lalrindika Ralte, also known as Dika, a two-year contract extension.

"Having had a spectacular season last year, Dika has expressed his happiness in continuing to be a pillar of strength and inspiration for the team. He is also delighted to be continuing under the able coaching and guidance of and regards the supporters as the best in the country," the club said in a statement.

"Dika looks forward to having a stellar season ahead," it added.

East Bengal narrowly missed the title and finished runners-up behind FC.

-IANS

dm/kk/bg

