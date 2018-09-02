China welcomes end of EU restrictions on solar panel imports

on Sunday welcomed the European Union's (EU) decision to not extend anti- and anti-subsidy measures on imports of Chinese solar panels after they expire on September 3.

The said in a statement on Sunday that the decision to remove the measures that had been in place for almost five years would restore the trade of solar panels between and the EU in line with normal market conditions and create a more stable and predictable business environment, reports news.

has viewed the measure as a successful resolution of trade disputes through discussions, and added that wants to continue cooperating with to boost global free trade and a multilateral rules-based trading system.

The EU had imposed the measures in December 2013 after months-long investigations which confirmed that Chinese companies were selling solar panels in for prices far lower than normal for the market and were receiving "illegal" market subsidies from Chinese authorities.

--IANS

ksk

