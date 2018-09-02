Russia accuses US of training militants in Syria for terror attacks

on Saturday accused the of training militants near its base in and instructed them to launch terrorist attacks.

According to the ministry's statement, the information was obtained after the troops killed two militants and caught another two near the historic city of earlier in the day.

The captured said they belong to "the Lions of the East Army" numbering about 500 people near the US-led international coalition's

One of the captive said they were trained by US instructors and received weapons and ammunition from the US base.

The task of the militants was to conduct a series of terrorist attacks in the area of and enable the passage of about 300 militants to capture the city within the next week, said the ministry.

Tens of thousands of displaced people from and are living in the near the US base, but the US troops do nothing to prevent them from being hostages or a "living shield" of militants, the ministry said.

UN said in early August that an estimated 45,000 to 50,000 internally displaced people, with some 80 percent believed to be women and children, live under difficult conditions in between and Syria, reportedly in need of water, hygiene, health, education aid and civil documentation.

--IANS

ahm/

