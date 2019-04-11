Congressional Democrats' fresh push against Trump travel ban

Congressional Democrats are making a fresh push to repeal US Donald Trump's that predominantly targets Muslim-majority countries, the media reported.

The No Ban Act, introduced on Wednesday by Senator in the and in the House, aims to repeal all three versions of the enacted by the Trump administration, amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, and limit the power of presidents to institute such bans in the future, reports

"Right now, there are thousands of American citizens who are forced to live apart from their spouses, whose children will never know their grandparents, and who are denied the opportunity to celebrate milestones with loved ones because of the President's discriminatory Muslim ban that does not make us safer," Coons said in a statement.

"This ban is family separation by another name. It is a stain on America's reputation around the world that runs counter to our values and is hurting real people."

Since taking office, Trump has signed three executive orders creating some form of primarily targeting Muslim countries.

The first two versions were blocked in court, but the third version, which placed varying levels of restrictions on foreign nationals from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen, was upheld by the last year.

The law sparked the rejection of more than 37,000 in 2018.

Although the No Ban Act has little chance of gaining approval by the Republican-controlled Senate, it has been sponsored by 32 Democrats in the and 63 in the House.

No Republicans sponsored the legislation in either chamber.

The House will hold hearings on the bill in June.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)