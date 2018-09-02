Cilic enters US Open 4th round

Croatias Marin Cilic fought back from two sets down against 19-year-old Australian Alex de Minaur to advance to the Round of 16 at the US Open tennis tournament.
The rising star gave the seventh seed an almighty scare on Saturday, forcing the Croat to dig deep in a marathon five-setter, reports Efe news agency.
De Minaur was fearless throughout the topsy turvy match, saving six match points in the fifth set to extend the march and delight the crowd inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Cilic, who won the US Open in 2014, eventually prevailed after four hours of gruelling tennis to seal his place in the Round of 16.
