Cilic enters US Open 4th round

Croatias fought back from two sets down against 19-year-old Australian to advance to the Round of 16 at tournament.

The rising star gave the seventh seed an almighty scare on Saturday, forcing the Croat to dig deep in a marathon five-setter, reports news agency.

De Minaur was fearless throughout the topsy turvy match, saving six match points in the fifth set to extend the march and delight the crowd inside

Cilic, who won in 2014, eventually prevailed after four hours of gruelling to seal his place in the Round of 16.

