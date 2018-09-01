Asiad success will popularise bridge among youth, says India coach

Bridge as a game will gain popularity among the youth of the country after the Bengal duo of Bardhan and Shibnath De bagged gold in the men's bridge pair competition at the 2018 in Jakarta, the said on Saturday.

"Dreams come true. I just cannot express the joy in words. We were waiting for the moment for many years. Their performance will motivate youngsters to involve with the game which is probably the most scientific mind game," Ray told IANS over phone.

According to him, bridge is a "mind game" with a higher number of permutation and combinations compared to

He, however, lamented that the game was never in the limelight as compared to or as card games have a stigma of gambling.

" success has attracted which I have never noticed earlier. I keep on getting phone calls from your fraternity after the news surfaced and it will bring awareness among youngsters. This success will change the mindset of the people," said Ray, one of the selectors of the national team.

Bardhan's daughter was excited. "We knew that my father is one of the leading players as he had won various competitions earlier but this victory at such a big platform is very special," she said.

She further said that the support and encouragement Bardhan received from his wife was immense as her mother had never complained about his events for which he travels a lot.

"This is a huge gift for me. I have been facing a lot of questions for supporting my husband. I didn't allow him to miss any of his tournaments as I knew that such a golden day was in store for him," said Bardhan's wife.

Former Mukherjee too congratulated the team.

"Spectacular performance by the Indian Contingent on the last day of #AsianGames2018. A big congratulations to for bringing home Gold in 49kg as well as Bardhan and Shibhnath for their Gold in Well Done," the former tweeted.

Speaking on their preparation running up to the Games, Ray said Bardhan (60) and De (56) had spent over 10-12 hours a day on the and their combination was "excellent" as they know each other for about 20 years.

In fact, they won a tournament recently in Incheon, where countries from the region competed.

secured one gold and two bronze medals-- men's team and mixed team -- in bridge from the 18th where the game made its debut.

Ray said the game with the average age of players at 52-53 years in would provide job security to youth as the Railways, Income tax and Central Excise have been offering jobs to performers.

He is also of hopeful of getting attraction of Indian corporates for setting up incubation centres and to groom budding talents in the game.

"Some funds from the Indian corporate sector are being offered. There is a organising the game. I believe Success will help securing more corporate funds towards development of the game," Ray said.

