Pachuca beat Chivas in Liga MX

Argentine Franco Zara scored a brace to help Pachuca beat hosts Guadalajara 3-1 in their Liga MX Apertura football match here.
Jara (9', 71') and Pablo Lopez (32') scored for the visitors, who continued their recovery by registering their third victory in five matches without defeat on Saturday, while Angel Zaldivar scored the only goal for Chivas in the 30th minute, reports Efe news agency.
Guadalajara began well but Pachuca took an early lead when Jara scored on a pass by Victor Guzman in the 10th minute.
Coached by Paraguay's Jose Saturnino Cardozo, Guadalajara equalized in the 29th minute when Zaldivar breached Pachuca defense and sent a left-footed shot in the net.
Pachuca took the lead again when Jara snatched the ball from Chivas goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez and passed it to young Lopez, who put it in the net.
The visitors dominated the second half and benefited from Guadalajara's patchy defense and listless attack, with Jara scoring on a cross in the 72nd minute.
Pachuca, coached by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran, moved to the ninth place in standings with 11 points, one more than Guadalajara, which is placed 12th.
