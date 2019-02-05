Climate change, renewable energy priorities in India-Monaco ties: President

and can further augment their ties by focusing on areas such as and climate and where they have a "strong meeting of minds", said on Tuesday.

Welcoming Monaco's ruler, II, who is on a week-long visit to India, he said that the two countries have always enjoyed a relationship of trust, friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"India- ties are doing well. However, there is scope to do a lot more together. On issues such as renewable energy, climate and the environment, there is a strong meeting of minds between us. We must prioritise these areas for bilateral cooperation," the said.

" is the fastest growing major economy in the world, and Monaco's technology and investment companies can significantly benefit from the Indian growth story."

Kovind and also discussed various issues like trade and

On Monday, had attended the India- Business Forum.

On the same day, The Prince of - founded by the Prince himself with an aim to protect the - had also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The and (TERI) to support work in areas of priority which include energy, environment, climate, resource efficiency and sustainable agriculture.

According to a statement released by TERI, both organisations will work towards information exchange on the strategies and programmes implemented in their countries, including sectoral policies, and priority actions to promote in those countries and the conditions for their implementation.

"They will also aim to implement joint projects in these areas. A committee will also be set up under the agreement in order to facilitate the exchange of technical and scientific knowledge to benefit the common areas of work," it said.

The Prince will proceed on a private tour of after his official engagements and leave for home on February 10.

