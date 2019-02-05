Monaco's tech companies can tie up with India: President

-
Monaco's technology and investment companies can significantly benefit from the Indian growth story, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, when Prince Albert II of Monaco called on him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Welcoming Prince Albert to India, the President said India and Monaco had always enjoyed a relationship of trust, friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. The current visit imparts a strong impetus towards taking the relationship to newer heights.
The President said that India-Monaco ties were doing well but there was scope to do a lot more together.
On issues such as renewable energy, climate change and the environment, there was a strong meeting of minds between the two countries, the President said.
"We must prioritize these areas for bilateral cooperation."
