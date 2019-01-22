Collins stuns Pavlyuchenkova to enter Australian Open semis

The United States' entered the semi-finals of her first after beating Russia's 2-6, 7-5 and 6-1 after two hours and a quarter of play.

"That was my first time playing on Rod Laver Arena, I didn't even practice here before. I absolutely loved it; all the Australian fans have made me feel so at home here," said Collins at a post-match press conference, reports news.

This was Collins' first match against Pavlyuchenkova, who had previously beaten the Dutch Kiki Bertens and American

Collins, who had never been able to get past the first round in a grand slam before, beat opponents such as America's Sachia Vickery, France's (19), and Germany's and Angelique Kerber, whom she upset in less than an hour with a forceful 6-0, 6-2.

She will now face in the semis the winner of the match between the Kvitova and Australia's

