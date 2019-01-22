Collins stuns Pavlyuchenkova to enter Australian Open semis

-
The United States' Danielle Collins entered the semi-finals of her first Australian Open after beating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5 and 6-1 after two hours and a quarter of play.
"That was my first time playing on Rod Laver Arena, I didn't even practice here before. I absolutely loved it; all the Australian fans have made me feel so at home here," said Collins at a post-match press conference, reports Efe news.
This was Collins' first match against Pavlyuchenkova, who had previously beaten the Dutch Kiki Bertens and American Sloane Stephens.
Collins, who had never been able to get past the first round in a grand slam before, beat opponents such as America's Sachia Vickery, France's Caroline Garcia (19), and Germany's Julia Gorges and Angelique Kerber, whom she upset in less than an hour with a forceful 6-0, 6-2.
She will now face in the semis the winner of the match between the Czech Petra Kvitova and Australia's Ashleigh Barty.
