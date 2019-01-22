Li Na to figure in International Tennis Hall of Fame

The first ever Chinese Grand Slam Champion, Li Na, will soon be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF).
Making the announcement here on Tuesday during the Australian Open, the CEO of ITHF Todd Martin said: "Induction represents the ultimate honour in our sport. It signifies the sum of an individual's career in tennis and the excellence that it embodied."
Officially set to take place at a ceremony on July 20 in the US Rhode Island, Li told Xinhua news agency. "It's a great honour. I hope my induction will help encourage more young people in China to play tennis."
Recognised for her victories at the French Open in 2011 and the Australian Open in 2014, Li gave a surprising answer when asked what her most memorable moment was.
