Computers at BJP UP HQ gutted

-
ALSO READ
In favour of 'mahagatbandhan', but difficult to say if it will form at national level: RLD
Country won't progress by Kumbh but by implementing constitution: Savitribai Phule
BJP, RSS supporters of 'capitalist system': Mayawati at Chhattisgarh poll rally
BJP not giving respect to allies, SP-BSP alliance a challenge: Apna Dal
Rahul Gandhi fit to be PM: BJP ally
-
Several computers at the Uttar Pradesh headquarters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were gutted in a late Thursday night blaze, police said.
The fire broke out when the office on Vidhan Sabha Marg was closed and only some junior staffers and security personnel were present. The entire computer room was destroyed.
--IANS
md/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU