JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Imitation best form of flattery: KTR

Business Standard

Computers at BJP UP HQ gutted

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Several computers at the Uttar Pradesh headquarters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were gutted in a late Thursday night blaze, police said.

The fire broke out when the office on Vidhan Sabha Marg was closed and only some junior staffers and security personnel were present. The entire computer room was destroyed.

--IANS

md/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements