Congress MLA Vasanthakumar resigns from TN Assembly

Tamil Nadu Congress MLA H. Vasanthakumar on Wednesday resigned from the House following his election to the Lok Sabha, said an official statement.
Vasanthakumar, who was elected to the Assembly from Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, has been elected to Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari defeating BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan.
Following his resignation, the number of Congress members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly comes down to seven.
The state will see a by-election in Nanguneri constituency.
In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 123 members (including Speaker), DMK 101, Congress 7, IUML and Independent one each while one seat is vacant.
--IANS
vj/rs/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU