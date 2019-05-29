Congress MLA Vasanthakumar resigns from TN Assembly

MLA on Wednesday resigned from the House following his election to the Lok Sabha, said an official statement.

Vasanthakumar, who was elected to the Assembly from in district, has been elected to Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari defeating and former Union

Following his resignation, the number of members in the comes down to seven.

The state will see a by-election in constituency.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 123 members (including Speaker), DMK 101, 7, IUML and Independent one each while one seat is vacant.

--IANS

vj/rs/mr

