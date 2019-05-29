JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Human Interest-Society

Bouncers to be the wicket-taking ball this WC: Cummins

When Salman Khan sported ganji at a wedding

Business Standard

Students make 600 feet long greeting card for Modi

IANS  |  Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) 

A group of 75 students here have designed a 600 feet long greeting card to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi good luck and success in his second term in office.

The digital version of the card will be sent to Modi while the original will be on display in the city for public view, Praveen Mittal, chief organizer, told IANS.

He said that the students took five days to complete the card which carries messages that reflect people's feelings for Modi.

"Government's only faith: India First; India will be Vishwa Guru once again; Thank You Modiji, we are proud of you."

--IANS

bk/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements