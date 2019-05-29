Students make 600 feet long greeting card for Modi

-
ALSO READ
No silos, only solutions is Centre's vision: Modi
NDA government has taken strong action against terrorists: Modi
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to work towards advancement of country
India succeeded in focusing international attention on terrorism: PM Modi
Where terrorists are bred will be new battlefront: Modi
-
A group of 75 students here have designed a 600 feet long greeting card to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi good luck and success in his second term in office.
The digital version of the card will be sent to Modi while the original will be on display in the city for public view, Praveen Mittal, chief organizer, told IANS.
He said that the students took five days to complete the card which carries messages that reflect people's feelings for Modi.
"Government's only faith: India First; India will be Vishwa Guru once again; Thank You Modiji, we are proud of you."
--IANS
bk/pg/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU