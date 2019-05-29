Students make 600 feet long greeting card for Modi

A group of 75 students here have designed a 600 feet long greeting card to wish good luck and success in his second term in office.

The digital version of the card will be sent to while the original will be on display in the city for public view, Praveen Mittal, chief organizer, told IANS.

He said that the students took five days to complete the card which carries messages that reflect people's feelings for

"Government's only faith: First; will be Vishwa Guru once again; Thank You Modiji, we are proud of you."

--IANS

bk/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)