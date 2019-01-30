JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

I-League: Title contenders Churchill and Real Kashmir face off in crunch tie (Preview)

Leopard cub dies on Faridabad expressway

Business Standard

Congress putting roadblocks in way of early solution to Ram temple issue: Amit Shah

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Accusing the Congress of trying to put roadblocks in the way of an early solution to the Ram temple issue, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah on Wednesday reiterated the commitment of his party for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing party workers in the state capital, the BJP President said while the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has worked in this direction, the Congress is trying to derail the progress, pitching lawyers in the court to scuttle the efforts.

Shah also supported the Central government move seeking Supreme Court's nod for acquiring "undisputed land" in Ayodhya, leaving only 2.22 acres of disputed land where the 16th century Babri mosque once stood.

He appealed to party workers to make people aware about the welfare schemes rolled out by the Modi government for all sections of society, especially the poor.

Referring to the proposed defence corridor in the state, the BJP leader said this will create one lakh jobs for the unemployed youth in the state and spur development.

He accused Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati of furthering the interests of her family by promoting her nephew.

--IANS

md/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements