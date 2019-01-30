Madras HC strikes down government order on minority educational institutions

-
The Madras High Court on Wednesday struck down the Tamil Nadu government order that said educational institutions would be granted minority status only if 50 per cent of the seats are allotted to people from such communities.
The government had issued the order in April 2018 which was opposed by about 140 educational institutions in the court.
Hearing the case, the court ordered that the state government cannot give minority status to educational institutions according to the rules of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions.
The court said a complaint against the schools can be made to the Commission if they fail to admit eligible students.
The petitioners contended that the government order negated the minority status for an educational institution set up and managed by a minority community.
