Congress snatches Andaman and Nicobar seat from BJP

Amid an all pervading doom, the had something to cheer for in and Nicobar Islands as its candidate snatched the Lok Sabha seat from the BJP by humbling its candidate with a 1,407-vote margin in the vote count on Thursday.

Sharma got 95,308 votes, while Jolly had to be content with 93,901.

BJP's Bishnu Pada Roy had won the seat in 2014.

--IANS

ssp/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)