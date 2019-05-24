Congress snatches Andaman and Nicobar seat from BJP

Amid an all pervading doom, the Congress had something to cheer for in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as its candidate Kuldeep Rai Sharma snatched the Lok Sabha seat from the BJP by humbling its candidate Vishal Jolly with a 1,407-vote margin in the vote count on Thursday.
Sharma got 95,308 votes, while Jolly had to be content with 93,901.
BJP's Bishnu Pada Roy had won the seat in 2014.
--IANS
ssp/rs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU