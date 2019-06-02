Congress social media head goes missing from Twitter

Days after the announcement of results, the official handle of Divya Spandana, known for targeting the BJP, has gone missing from the

A search for @divyaspandana on the says "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!". There has been no official confirmation on the reason behind the account going missing.

Spandana was among the leaders who took jibes at the (BJP) leaders on

--IANS

nks/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)