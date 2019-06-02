JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Saluting India's homegrown child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi

China says won't give in to US, will fight till the end

Business Standard

Congress social media head goes missing from Twitter

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Days after the announcement of Lok Sabha results, the official Twitter handle of Congress social media head Divya Spandana, known for targeting the BJP, has gone missing from the micro-blogging site.

A search for @divyaspandana on the micro-blogging site says "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!". There has been no official confirmation on the reason behind the Twitter account going missing.

Spandana was among the Congress leaders who took jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Twitter.

--IANS

nks/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 12:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU