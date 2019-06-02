Trump is like a 20th-century fascist: London Mayor

Sadiq Khan, the of London, has compared the language used by to rally his supporters to that of "the fascists of the 20th century" in an explosive intervention ahead of the US Presidents state visit to the UK that begins on Monday.

Writing in the Guardian's Observer supplement on Sunday, Khan condemned the red-carpet treatment being afforded to who, with his wife and First lady Melania, will be a guest of during their three-day stay.

" is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat. The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than 70 years," Khan wrote.

" in Hungary, in Italy, in and here in the UK are using the same divisive tropes of the fascists of the 20th century to garner support, but with new sinister methods to deliver their message. And they are gaining ground and winning power and influence in places that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago."

Khan, who has had a feud with Trump since becoming in 2016, added: "This is a man who also tried to exploit Londoners' fears following a horrific terrorist attack on our city, amplified the tweets of a British far-right racist group, denounced as fake news the robust scientific evidence warning of the dangers of climate change, and is now trying to interfere shamelessly in the leadership race by backing because he believes it would enable him to gain an ally in Number 10 for his divisive agenda."

In May 2016, Trump challenged Khan to an IQ test, after the said the President's views on Islam were "ignorant".

Then, following the terrorist attack on Bridge and market in 2017, the accused Khan of "pathetic" behaviour.

Last July, Trump said Khan had "done a very bad job on terrorism".

Khan's comment comes a day after Trump on Saturday backed former Johnson to succeed outgoing in an interview with the Sun newspaper, reported.

In the interview, Trump also described Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as "nasty" for calling him a "misogynist" in 2016.

In another interview in he said he would want "to know" before sharing and suggested negotiate with if the (EU) failed to give Britain what it wants.

Meanwhile, at least 250,000 people are expected to protest in central on Tuesday morning, on a route between and Parliament Square, when Trump meets May in Downing Street.

