Congress to discuss National Security report: Rahul

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said a comprehensive report on India's national security has been presented to him by Lt. General (Retd.) D.S. Hooda.

"This exhaustive report will at first be discussed and debated within the Congress party. I thank him and the team for their effort," he tweeted.

Hooda, the former Army Northern Command chief who directed the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strikes, would be heading a task force on national security at the behest of the Congress.

The decision was announced by the Congress in February after a meeting between Gandhi and Hooda.

First Published: Sun, March 31 2019. 15:54 IST

