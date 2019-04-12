Construction firm searched for cash by taxmen in TN

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Chenani 

With the polling date for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu nearing, the Income Tax (I-T) department carried out search operations in the premises connected to a private construction contractor, officials said.

The search operations were carried out in Namakkal and Tirunelveli to flush out cash meant for bribing the voters.

The I-T department also searched the premises of some financiers on information that they were mobilising funds to be used in the elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu is slated for April 18.

--IANS

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 16:30 IST

