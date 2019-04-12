Man arrested in Kolkata with Rs 10 lakh cash

A person was arrested with unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 lakh from central Kolkata's area, a said on Friday.

"Shadab (30), a resident of the South 24 district's Rabindranagar, was arrested with a bag full of cash from Rabindra Sarani under at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday," Police Joint (Crime) said.

"Unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from his bag. He has been charged with possession of suspected or stolen property (CrPC Section 41) and theft (IPC Section 379)," he added.

