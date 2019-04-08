Convicted Australian double murderer on the run

Police in on Monday launched a for a convicted double murderer who removed his electronic monitoring while on and is now on the run.

Damien Peters, 50, was last seen at the of in Randwick, a suburb of the Australian city, on Sunday afternoon. His monitoring was found later that evening, reported.

The New (NSW) Police said it had been "forcibly removed".

Peters pleaded guilty in 2001 to murdering and dismembering two men in his apartment in Sydney's neighbourhood. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison, becoming eligible for in 2015.

Specifics of his current legal status were unclear except that he was being monitored..

The court was told how Peters, then 32, had stabbed 50-year-old twice in the neck before cutting up his body and throwing it in the trash.

About eight months later, Peters stabbed 57-year-old to death while giving him a massage, before dismembering his body also.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)