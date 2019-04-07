IT raids premises of MP CM's OSD, others; seizes cash (2nd Lead)

In a major crackdown on money, teams on Sunday carried out raids at over 50 places in Madhya Pradesh's and Bhopal, including the residence of Chief Kamal Nath's on special duty Praveen Kakkar, and in and seized a huge amount of cash.

A senior source told IANS: "About 300 personnel from were given the task after receiving a credible information about the money."

The IT officials raided Kakkar's office on the sixth floor of and his residence in Nadir Colony in Kakkar's house and office in were also searched, sources said.

Kakkar, an ex-police and the President's Medal recipient, had also served as OSD to former Union

Similarly, the residence of NGO on Platinum Plaza's fourth floor was also searched. The also identified luxury cars reportedly belonging to Sharma.

It was for the first time that the IT teams were accompanied by troopers.

The source said that the searches are linked to suspected movement of money during the ongoing polls season and tax evasion.

Sources said that besides Kakkar and Sharma, premises of Kamal Nath's former and executives linked to his brother-in-law's firm Moser and his nephew Ratul Puri's company were also searched.

The sources said that the documents seized during the searches were being scrutinised in detail and then it will summon officials later for questioning.

sources also said that searches were also being conducted against Kolkata-based

Last week, Puri was questioned by the in the national capital in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal case.

The source said that the also got tips from Puri's questioning and thus planned a series of raids in the state.

--IANS

aks/vd

