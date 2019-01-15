Polish mayor Pawel Adamowicz dies in stabbing attack

The of the Polish city of Gdansk, a well-known of his country's right-wing government, died on Monday, one day after he was stabbed by a man who rushed on stage during an open-air charity event.

Thousands of people witnessed Sunday's attack on Pawel Adamowicz, 53, who was rushed to hospital where he underwent a five-hour long operation before succumbing to his injuries. He was stabbed in the heart and stomach.

The brazen attack took place during the finale of a children's hospital charity event, known as the of Christmas, when Adamowicz was thanking everyone who had helped raise funds for medical equipment, reported.

The 27-year-old suspect, who was arrested, is a resident with convictions for and had spent in prison. said the suspect came onstage shouting, and blamed the and his party for his conviction and imprisonment.

Born and raised in Gdansk, Adamowicz had long been a fixture of public life in the city. He entered local politics in 1990 as a local councilor before serving as Gdansk's mayor, a position he held for more than 20 years.

He was known as a progressive voice in a country ruled by a populist, staunchly rightwing government. He was a staunch supporter of LGBT rights, immigrants, and minority groups.

Silent demonstrations in solidarity with the slain mayor, and against the toxic nature of rhetoric in Polish politics, are expected to take place across on Monday evening.

Poland's Interior Minister, Joachim Brudzinski, described the attack in a tweet as an "act of inexplicable barbarity."

Photos shared on showed people lining up to give blood for Adamowicz on Sunday. Hundreds of people responded to Gdansk's regional center's post appealing for blood group O RhD negative, or universal donors.

"In connection with the attack on the of the City of and the need to make sure that blood is protected, we are asking you to give this precious medicine," the center said in the post.

Just moments before the attack, Adamowicz shared a photo on showing a crowd of people holding white lights during "Lights to Heaven" fundraiser, organized by the of Charity. Hundreds of people have since commented on the post with messages of remembrance.

"In my heart, Gdansk occupies the first place. I want a modern, fair, friendly and open Gdansk. Gdansk, where everyone lives well, works, develops and brings up children," Adamowicz wrote of himself on his account.

The of the charity, Jerzy Owsiak, resigned from his post in the wake of the attack.

