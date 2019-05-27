CPEC expanding to new sectors, says Chinese VP

Visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said the the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was rapidly expanding onto other sectors, while expressed the resolve that the two allies would continue to safeguard each other's interests.
On the first day of his three-day trip to Pakistan, Wang on Sunday inaugurated a number of projects along with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the two leaders witnessed signing of several agreements, reports Dawn news.
Soon after his arrival at Chaklala airbase, Wang spoke at a meeting of "Friends of Silk Road" hosted by the Pakistan-China Institute.
Sharing his assessment of the progress on the CPEC and the recently launched second phase, the Chinese Vice President said: "CPEC has come a long way over the past five years... CPEC is rapidly extending to new priority areas including industrial parks and livelihoods.
"CPEC will produce new outcomes and lend new impetus to economic and social development of Pakistan and economic integration of the region.
"CPEC is a consensus that transcends political parties, regions and communities across Pakistan. It also enjoys the most extensive and strongest support in China."
Recalling Pakistan's support for China at "critical moments",Wang said Beijing too had always supported Islamabad on its "core interests".
"No matter how the international landscape changes, China and Pakistan will always stay iron brothers that trust and support each other," he told the gathering.
Later on Sunday, President Arif Alvi conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest civil award of the country, on Vice President Wang to recognise his services in promoting Pakistan-China ties.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU