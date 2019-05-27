CPEC expanding to new sectors, says Chinese VP

Visiting Chinese Vice said the the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) was rapidly expanding onto other sectors, while expressed the resolve that the two allies would continue to safeguard each other's interests.

On the first day of his three-day trip to Pakistan, Wang on Sunday inaugurated a number of projects along with and the two leaders witnessed signing of several agreements, reports Dawn news.

Soon after his arrival at Chaklala airbase, Wang spoke at a meeting of "Friends of Silk Road" hosted by the Pakistan- Institute.

Sharing his assessment of the progress on the CPEC and the recently launched second phase, the Chinese Vice said: "CPEC has come a long way over the past five years... CPEC is rapidly extending to new priority areas including industrial parks and livelihoods.

"CPEC will produce new outcomes and lend new impetus to economic and social development of and economic integration of the region.

"CPEC is a consensus that transcends political parties, regions and communities across It also enjoys the most extensive and strongest support in "

Recalling Pakistan's support for at "critical moments",Wang said too had always supported on its "core interests".

"No matter how the international landscape changes, China and Pakistan will always stay iron brothers that trust and support each other," he told the gathering.

Later on Sunday, conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest civil award of the country, on Wang to recognise his services in promoting Pakistan-China ties.

