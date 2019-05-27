Greece's New Democracy party wins European Parliament polls

Greek main opposition conservative (ND) party leads elections, garnering 32.7 per cent of the vote against 24 per cent for the ruling Radical Left party, according to estimates based on the results announced on national broadcaster ERT.

Greeks went to the polls on Sunday to choose their 21 representatives in the next for the next five years, as well as in regional authorities, municipalities and communities throughout Greece, reported on Sunday.

With about 10 per cent of the vote counted nationwide, according to the early projections issued by the Interior Ministry, six parties will most probably send representatives to the European parliament, clearing the three percent threshold needed under Greece's

The centrist (KINAL) wins 7.8 per cent of the vote, the (KKE) ranks fourth with 5.6 per cent and the ultra-Right Chryssi Avghi (Golden Dawn) garners 4.8 per cent of the vote.

A new right-wing party, the Greek Solution, wins 4.2 per cent of the vote.

DIEM25, a party founded by former Yanis Varoufakis, wins 2.9 per cent of the vote, according to the projections.

noted in first reactions that the outcome may lead to national elections soon, earlier than October this year, when the government's term in office ends.

So far and have not commented on the results.

Several ND deputies participating in talks shows in many TV channels on Sunday evening said that is undergoing a major political change and that after the 2014 European elections when had won ND by 26.6-22.7 per cent of the vote, Tsipras had asked for snap polls.

A party statement reminded that during this pre-election campaign the had asked for a vote of confidence in his government's policies.

On the other hand, many cabinet ministers, including Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, based on the earlier exit polls, said that it seems that has not suffered a strategic defeat that would justify "political developments".

The final official results are expected on Monday.

