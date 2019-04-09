CPI-M accuses Trinamool of assaulting LS candidates

The CPI-M on Tuesday alleged its two Lok Sabha candidates -- Gouranga Chatterjee of and of -- were attacked by the Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants during campaigning.

In a complaint lodged with Sunil Arora, said the candidate was attacked by Trinamool "hoodlums" at Madanpur village under the police station.

Mishra alleged no action had been taken despite complaints filed with police station, the district administration and the Police

He said Halim was attacked and severely wounded by Trinamool hoodlums at in of the South 24 district. "His mobile phone and personal belongings were snatched away. He is being treated in a hospital," the CPI-M leader said.

Similarly, according to Mishra, on Monday Pallab Sengupta, CPI candidate for the Basirhat constituency in the North 24 district, was attacked by Trinamool "goons".

"He was threatened of dire consequences if he dared to visit the area again," he said.

If such attacks continued, the Lok Sabha polls would be nothing but a "farce" and the EC's promises of a free & fair election would "\e undermined," Mishra said. He also demanded action against the police officers responsible for the lapses.

Mishra said six people, including Chatterjee, were wounded in the Madanpur incident and seven CPI-M workers, including Halim, sustained injuries at

He said Left Front constituents on Wednesday would stage protests across the state against the atrocities on Left Front candidates.

--IANS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)