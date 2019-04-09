CPI-M accuses Trinamool of assaulting LS candidates

The CPI-M on Tuesday alleged its two Lok Sabha candidates -- Gouranga Chatterjee of Asansol and Fuad Halim of Diamond Harbour -- were attacked by the Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants during campaigning.
In a complaint lodged with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) state Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said the Asansol candidate was attacked by Trinamool "hoodlums" at Madanpur village under the Barabani police station.
Mishra alleged no action had been taken despite complaints filed with Barabani police station, the district administration and the Asansol Police Commissioner.
He said Halim was attacked and severely wounded by Trinamool hoodlums at Falta in Diamond Harbour of the South 24 Parganas district. "His mobile phone and personal belongings were snatched away. He is being treated in a hospital," the CPI-M leader said.
Similarly, according to Mishra, on Monday Pallab Sengupta, CPI candidate for the Basirhat constituency in the North 24 Parganas district, was attacked by Trinamool "goons".
"He was threatened of dire consequences if he dared to visit the area again," he said.
If such attacks continued, the Lok Sabha polls would be nothing but a "farce" and the EC's promises of a free & fair election would "\e undermined," Mishra said. He also demanded action against the police officers responsible for the lapses.
Mishra said six people, including Chatterjee, were wounded in the Madanpur incident and seven CPI-M workers, including Halim, sustained injuries at Falta.
He said Left Front constituents on Wednesday would stage protests across the state against the atrocities on Left Front candidates.
--IANS
ssp/pgh/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
