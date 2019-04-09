Note ban biggest scam, officials involved: Congress

The on Tuesday said that demonetisation was the "biggest scam" in the country and alleged involvement of government officials in exchange to earn money and looting the country.

played a video at a here and alleged that an employee of RAW, India's external intelligence agency, was involved in the money exchange.

"A official can be seen in the video. His ID of cabinet secretariat can be seen. A manager was involved. All the things being shown took place in the godown of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation," he said.

He said the video has been taken from a website which has tapes of several hours.

"You have seen in the past five years how money has flowed like water. You have seen a glimpse of how it is flowing, why it is flowing. If a banker, government employees, people of the treasury, earn an exchange of 15 to 40 per cent, how much they would have earned," he said.

Sibal alleged that had "traumatised" the people of this country.

"He is traumatising and he has traumatised journalists, his political opponents and he has used agencies to target people who are opposed to him," Sibal alleged.

He said the government should probe the contents of the video, saying it amounts to "treason".

"Since the ED searches people with such alacrity, then with equal alacrity, they should tell the people what the truth is, but, they will not do it," he said.

Referring to a video clip he showed at a press conference last month, Sibal alleged that it was of a man who exchanged demonetized worth Rs 5 crore at 40 per cent commission against legal tender of Rs 3 crore in Rs 2,000 notes with the help of a in Ahmedabad.

"He (the man) said 'we can give you that exchange even in Bombay'. He says there are 26 such operations throughout the country - 22+4 (22 men and four women)."

"Will the government arrest these people, will the ED arrest these people? They will not because ED protects those who loot the country," he said.

Answering a query, he said the party had gone to the over NaMo TV. "There is no licence, there is no broadcasting licence, they say this is an advertisement. So, if it is advertisement, then it must be included in the expenditure of the because it is eulogising the Prime Minister, but nobody will take action because nobody dares, nobody dares in this country to speak out any more," he said.

Asked about Modi's allegations of scams during the UPA, he said: "All the scams have come to nothing."

--IANS

ps/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)