Cricketer Asif Ali's daughter dies of cancer

batsman Asif Ali's two-year-old daughter Noor Fatima, who was suffering from stage four cancer, breathed her last at a hospital in the US.

A statement issued by Super League (PSL) outfit Islamabad United, the franchise Asif represents, tweeted late on Sunday: "ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif and his family. Asif is a great example of strength and courage. He is an inspiration to us."

Asif, who is currently in England for the five-match ODI rubber, which the hosts won 4-0, had tweeted about the condition of her daughter before leaving for the tour: "My daughter is fighting the stage IV and we are taking her to US for her treatment."

Meanwhile, the batsman had also thanked the US authorities for issuing a visa to his daughter within a short span of time.

Asif has not been included in Pakistan's preliminary squad for in England, starting on May 30 however, that wouldn't prevent him being selected in the 15-man squad for the tournament as the teams have time till May 23 to submit their final squad.

--IANS

kk/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)